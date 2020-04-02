HBO to Make Hundreds of Hours of Free Programming Available to Stream

To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO-without a subscription-starting this Friday, April 3. The list of free programming includes every episode of nine iconic HBO series such as The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under and The Wire; major Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO's current catalog like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Crazy, Stupid, Love; and 10 riveting HBO documentaries and docu-series including MCMILLION$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed.

All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners' platforms in the coming days. This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO.

Viewers can join the conversation and participate in interactive stunts throughout this offering by following @HBO on Twitter and Instagram and sharing the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice.

HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons) Barry (2 Seasons) Silicon Valley (6 Seasons) Six Feet Under (5 Seasons) The Sopranos (7 Seasons) Succession (2 Seasons) True Blood (7 Seasons Veep (7 Seasons) The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo The Case Against Adnan Syed Elvis Presley: The Searcher I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley Jane Fonda in Five Acts McMillion$ True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality United Skates We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur Arthur 2: On the Rocks Blinded By the Light The Bridges of Madison County Crazy, Stupid, Love Empire of the Sun Forget Paris Happy Feet Two Isn't It Romantic? The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Midnight Special My Dog Skip Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase Pan Pokémon Detective Pikachu Red Riding Hood Smallfoot Storks Sucker Punch Unknown





