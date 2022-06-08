HBO To Debut Documentary 38 AT THE GARDEN This Fall

HBO will debut 38 AT THE GARDEN, directed by Frank Chi and produced by Oscar-winning® filmmakers Travon Free and Samir Hernandez ("Two Distant Strangers"), following its world premiere at The Tribeca Film Festival on June 12. The film will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max this fall.

38 AT THE GARDEN chronicles the extraordinary ascendance of point guard Jeremy Lin during his landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks. Lin, an undrafted Harvard graduate, shocked fans, stunned his teammates and galvanized the Asian American community when he scored 38 points at Madison Square Garden against the Los Angeles Lakers, solidifying Lin's hot streak and the "Linsanity" craze.

A decade later, Lin's stature as a groundbreaking, cultural icon stands in stark relief to the recent hate crimes against the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community. 38 AT THE GARDEN recognizes a pivotal moment in time for Lin, and celebrates a phenomenon that was bigger than basketball for the world.

38 AT THE GARDEN features a candid, new interview with Lin. In addition, journalists Lisa Ling and Pablo Torre and comedians Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj and Jenny Yang speak to the cultural impact of his success, while Knicks teammates, Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert, attest to his prowess on the court.

38 AT THE GARDEN is a Mr. Fahrenheit and GTG Entertainment production. The film is directed by Frank Chi and produced by Travon Free and Samir Hernandez. Executive Producers, Patricia Sun, Brandon Chu, Kai Huang, Mike Lee, Dave Lu, and Paul Sri. For HBO, executive producer, Bentley Weiner.