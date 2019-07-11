HBO Renews EUPHORIA Starring Zendaya For Second Season

According to Variety, HBO will be bringing back EUPHORIA for a second season. Read more about the news from Variety here!

The drama series EUPHORIA begans its eight-episode first season June 16 on HBO. Multimedia superstar Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") heads the ensemble cast of the show, which follows a group of high-school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. The series is created and written by Sam Levinson (HBO's "The Wizard of Lies"), who also directs five episodes.



The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



EUPHORIA puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor. The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who's struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a trans girl who recently moved to town following her parents' divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.

Also in Rue's orbit are classmates Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), a jock whose anger issues mask sexual insecurities; Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Nate's on- and off-again girlfriend; Chris McKay (Algee Smith), a football star who finds the adjustment from high school to college harder than expected; Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), whose sexual history continues to dog her; Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Cassie's younger sister and Rue's level-headed childhood friend; and Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), a body-conscious teen exploring her sexuality.

In addition to Zendaya, model-activist Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi ("The Kissing Booth"), Algee Smith ("The Hate U Give"), Alexa Demie ("Mid90s"), Maude Apatow (HBO's "Girls"), Sydney Sweeney (HBO's "Sharp Objects") and Barbie Ferreira (creator of the Webby Award-winning video series "How to Behave"), the ensemble cast of EUPHORIA features Angus Cloud as Fezco, a drug dealer who is Rue's friend; Storm Reid ("A Wrinkle in Time") as Rue's sister, Gia; Nika King ("Greenleaf") as Rue's mother, Leslie; and Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") as Cal, Nate's father, who has secrets of his own.

Sam Levinson's other credits include "Assassination Nation" and "Another Happy Day," as well as HBO's "The Wizard of Lies."

All episodes created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lihtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis; transgender consultant, Scott Turner Schofield; consultant, Jeremy O. Harris. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.





