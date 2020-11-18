HBO Max to Premiere Special Friendsgiving Episode of SELENA + CHEF

HBO Max will premiere a special Friendsgiving episode of "Selena + Chef" on Thursday, November 19. Known for elevating classic American dishes with Indian flavors, dubbed as a Queen of Spices, TV personality, author, producer, celebrity cook and judge Aarti Sequeira whips up a tandoori butter turkey breast and colorful side dishes that might just revolutionize Selena Gomez's favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.

Both will be joined by friends to celebrate the holiday. The unscripted series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Melissa Stokes.



The first season of "Selena + Chef" premiered in August on HBO Max and the series has been renewed for an upcoming second season.

Watch a promo here:

