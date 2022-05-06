HBO Max and Cartoon Network Greenlight DRIFTWOOD and INVINCIBLE FIGHT GIRL

HBO Max and Cartoon Network expanded its growing slate of original animated programming TODAY announcing two new projects from Cartoon Network Studios. They include Driftwood, a 90-minute animated space adventure family movie event from executive producer/creator Victor Courtright (Aquaman: KING of Atlantis) and Invincible Fight Girl, a half-hour action-comedy series from first time executive producer and creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery (DC Super Hero Girls).

Sam Register, President, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation said: "Cartoon Network Studios is a creator-driven studio and these two projects underscore our commitment to being the home for artists to tell bold and original stories. Victor Courtright has created an imaginative world in Driftwood that will transport audiences to an entirely new universe. And Juston Gordon-Montgomery has put together one of the most charming, aspirational and simply funny ideas for a children's animated series with Invincible Fight Girl, in which the underdog group of characters are absolutely irresistible."

Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. added: "Cartoon Network has always been home base for kids and families to discover off-the-wall shows that have become iconic classics. With HBO Max as a growing kids and family destination, Sam and his brilliant studio teams will expand our reach to showcase even more epic, heartwarming, and hysterical adventures like these new upcoming originals."

Driftwood is an original animated space opera with big laughs, heart and adventure for the entire family. In a decaying forest civilization dependent upon a toxic fuel source and ruled by an evil organization, Clover - a tiny mouse-like creature - races across the stars to find Driftwood, society's last free city which may hold the key to a safe and sustainable fuel source and future for the galaxy.

The evil overlord Thorn will stop at nothing to eliminate Clover and destroy Driftwood in order to maintain their power. Clover, and his new friends Marigold and Caspia, must make a stand to stop them once and for all and save their forest on the edge of infinity.

Invincible Fight Girl is an action-comedy set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle...it's a way of life. We follow Andy, a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Assuming the wrestler alias: "Fight Girl", Andy sets out into the bizarre and colorful Wrestling World, determined to make a name for herself.

Along the way, she meets cynical retired champ: Aunt P, the endearingly innocent Mikey- great wrestling analyst-in-the-making, and the unscrupulous Craig, who doesn't so much love wrestling as he does scheming ways to profit off it. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve wrestling glory, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and most importantly...deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.

Established in 2000, Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) is a global animation and interactive studio recognized for its innovative approaches to IP development and world-building. Fostering a creator-driven environment, CNS is home to hundreds of visual artists who have been a part of the studio's many critically acclaimed and groundbreaking animated series including Adventure Time, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, Summer Camp Island, The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, and We Baby Bears.

CNS has also produced notable Adult Swim hits such as the EmmyÒ-award winning epic Genndy Tartakovky's Primal, Samurai Jack, and Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. CNS is also home to Cartoon Cartoons, the studio's animated shorts program dedicated to innovating the art of animated storytelling, showcasing diverse stories, discovering new voices and mentoring the next generation of animators.

CNS has been honored with multiple awards and accolades including: Emmy®, Peabody, GLAAD and Annie Awards. Internationally, the studio also garnered the BAFTA Children's Award, Italy's prestigious Pulcinella Award and Annecy Festival's Cristal Award. Currently, CNS houses a VR lab, and produces an array of interactive formats and products for youth and young adult audiences around the world.

As part of its ongoing efforts to discover unique and promising voices everywhere, the studio has a robust global Artist Program and has numerous partnerships, including Exceptional Minds, Black Women Animate and California Institute of the Arts.

HBO Max™ is a direct-to-consumer streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max delivers the greatest array of series, movies and specials for audiences of all ages from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals, blockbuster films, and beloved kids and family content.

The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean last summer, followed by its first European launches in the Nordics and Spain in the fall. Currently available in 61 countries, there are plans for continued expansion of HBO Max in 2022.

Cartoon Network is the central Kids & Family brand within Warner Bros. Discovery and the #1 global animated series network. Combined with a rich legacy of characters and a deep roster of creatives with unique brands of storytelling, Cartoon Network showcases original content from across Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and beyond that includes such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, TEEN TITANS GO! and more. Under its Redraw Your World tagline, Cartoon Network's expansive content commitment appeals to the complete spectrum of kids and families including preschoolers, all kids ages 6-11, and family co-viewing.

Upcoming new series such as Gremlins, Jade Armor, Total Drama Island, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, as well as a live-action slate are set to comprise an inclusive Kids & Family programming lineup on Cartoon Network and HBO Max offering more than 300 hours of original content. Seen in more than 185 countries and in 33 languages, Cartoon Network's historic library can also be streamed on HBO Max.