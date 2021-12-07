HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Second Season

HBO Max has renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls for a second season, it was announced today. The biggest Max Original comedy launch on the platform this year, the ten-episode series from Warner Bros. Television debuted November 18, with the final two episodes of the season debuting Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max.

Consistently ranking among HBO Max's top titles, the series has hit new platform highs each week, with the most recent release on Thursday growing over 40% vs. its debut. Called "a rollicking good time" by Mashable and "sharp, smart, and sassy" by Entertainment Weekly, the series was also "certified fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes.

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties" said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can't wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next."

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional season one series regulars include Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Kaling and showrunner Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the trailer for season one here: