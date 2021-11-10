HBO Max Renews SELENA + CHEF For A Fourth Season

The Max Original cooking show Selena + Chef, starring Selena Gomez, has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max, which is slated to premiere next year. The final four episodes of season three debut this Thursday, November 11 and feature chefs Jamie Oliver, Sophia Roe, Esther Choi and Gabe Kennedy.

Selena + Chef is back, this time with Selena and her friends and family heading to the beach. Season four will take place at a beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. Like in its first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Selena Gomez quote: "I am looking forward to another season of being in THE KITCHEN with some of THE WORLD'S BEST chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we've been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations."

Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max quote: "We are thrilled to continue this delicious series for season four and even more excited to take it to a new setting. The beach vibes will absolutely take it to the next level and we can't wait to see what recipes Selena and the chefs cook up next!"

Executive produced by Selena Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes.