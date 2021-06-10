HBO Max Renews Romantic Comedy STARSTRUCK For A Second Season

As season one debuts today, HBO Max has renewed the Max Original series, STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo ("Baby Done," "Horndog") and co-writers Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, for a second season. Hailed as a "charmer" by The New York Times and "a cotton-candy confection . . . marked by sweetness and levity that once you've finished, you'll be devastated there isn't more," by Pajiba, STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star "Tom" (Nikesh Patel), and follows the couple as they realize they can't keep away from each other. The season two ensemble cast also includes Minnie Driver ("Good Will Hunting") and Russell Tovey ("Years and Years"). Season one debuts TODAY on HBO Max.

"Rose is an exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise,' said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President of International Originals at HBO Max. "Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can't wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story."

"I'm thrilled that Starstruck will be returning for a second series in the US on HBO Max. I hope American audiences like my accent as much as I like speaking in it" said creator and writer of STARSTRUCK, Rose Matafeo.

"It is brilliant to have the backing of HBO Max for the exceptionally talented Rose Matafeo and this feel-good comedy," said executive producer Jon Thoday.

Produced by Avalon ("Breeders", "Everything's Gonna Be Okay", "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver", "Flatbush Misdemeanours"), STARSTRUCK is executive produced by Rose Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch. Claire McCarthy is series producer.