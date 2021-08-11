HBO Max Releases Official Trailer For Season Two of Max Original THE OTHER TWO

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series from MTV Entertainment Studios, THE OTHER TWO. Debuting on its new home with two new episodes THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 on HBO Max, the ten-episode Max Original series continues with two new episodes weekly on September 2, September 9, and September 16, leading up to the final two episodes of the season on September 23.



THE OTHER TWO is created, written and executive produced by former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and stars Drew Tarver ("Bajillion Dollar Propertie$"), Heléne Yorke ("HBO's High Maintenance," "Masters of Sex"), Case Walker, Ken Marino ("Party Down") and Molly Shannon (HBO's "The White Lotus," "Divorce"). With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being THE OTHER TWO yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.



Recurring cast includes Brandon Scott Jones as "Curtis," Gideon Glick as "Jess," Josh Segarra as "Lance" and Wanda Sykes as "Shuli." Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang and Ian Ziering.



Season two of THE OTHER TWO is executive produced by Lorne Michaels; Executive produced by Andrew Singer, produced by Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro and Kaylani Esparza for Broadway Video; Executive produced by Tony Hernandez for Jax Media. Directors include Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kim Nguyen, Mike Karnell and Charlie Gruet. All episodes of season one are available to stream on HBO Max.



