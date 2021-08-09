HBO Max Releases First Look Teaser for Max Original DOOM PATROL

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for season three of the Max Original DOOM PATROL. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max.

DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), all led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton). Each member of the DOOM PATROL suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the DOOM PATROL is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The DOOM PATROL is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.

DOOM PATROL is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

