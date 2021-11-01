HBO Max Orders Unscripted Cooking Competition Series THE BIG BRUNCH From Dan Levy

HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series The Big Brunch from Dan Levy and Boardwalk Pictures, which is slated to premiere next year.

"Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale," Dan Levy said in a statement. "Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I've been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world - friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners - those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn't want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?"

Co-creator and star of "Schitt's Creek" Dan Levy has teamed up with Boardwalk Pictures ("Chef's Table," "Cheer") for the next great American culinary success story. Created by Levy and centering around one of the most versatile and underestimated dining experiences, The Big Brunch is a cooking competition series that celebrates the most inspiring undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. Chefs will be offered the opportunity share their stories and their business dreams, while also competing for a life altering prize. All while finding innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11am and 3pm.

Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max) quote: "What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it's about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu. There's no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savory dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine!"