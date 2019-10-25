HBO Max Orders Competition Series FULL BLOOM

HBO Max continues to blossom ordering Full Bloom, an eight-episode, hour long competition series featuring 10 of America's budding florists vying to be crowned America's best.



With incredible artistic creations and floristry face-offs, Full Bloom will allow audiences to escape into a surreal world as contestants will design and execute some of the most wondrous, Wonka-esq floral creations ever seen. Each episode features themed challenges centered around a unique stem of the floristry world including fashion, art, events and weddings. Contestant's designs and creations will be mentored and judged by legendary floristry artists Maurice Harris, Elizabeth Cronin with celebrity florist Simon Lycett serving as host.



"Full Bloom will transport viewers into the intricate and fantastically colorful word of competitive floristry," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president, original content, HBO Max. "HBO Max is the trellis for this series to bloom and shine the light on this incredibly beautiful art form."



"We are thrilled to be working with HBO Max and some of the best floristry artists in the world in this celebration of creativity, color and competition" said Chris Culvenor, CO-CEO of Eureka productions. "It's a series that lets imagination blossom."



HBO Max along with the cast and crew of Full Bloom are committed to using all the fantastic creations from this series to brighten someone's day. At the end of each episode, unsuspecting people will be surprised with a floral extravaganza that we hope inspires everyone to always find time to stop and smell the roses.



Full Bloom is created and produced by Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Wes Dening serving as executive producers.

Photo credits left to right: Maurice Harris, Marta Sasinowska and Mark Waugh





