HBO Max Orders ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE to Series

HBO Max has given a series order to ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE (wt), an all-new half-hour young adult animated series starring the fearless sword-wielding adventurer, "Fionna," and her magical best friend and talking cat, "Cake." Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the ten-episode series will explore their relationship and the mysterious land of Ooo. Adam Muto ("Adventure Time," "Adventure Time: Distant Lands" specials) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Fionna and Cake - with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov - embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows.

"Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process," said Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy and Original Animation, HBO Max. "We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the ADVENTURE TIME universe with this world class team."

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said: "'Adventure Time' broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds."

ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE (wt) represents the next chapter of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning "Adventure Time" franchise on HBO Max, following its four critically acclaimed one-hour original specials, "Adventure Time: Distant Lands." The fourth and final special, "Wizard City," will be coming this Fall.