HBO Max October Programming Includes WAR Drama and Kate Berlant Special

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HBO Max has announced its October programming lineup, which includes the debut of new HBO Original drama series 'War' and HBO Original comedy special 'Kate Berlant: Parmesan,' along with A24 films 'The Invite' and 'The Death of Robin Hood,' Lionsgate's 'The Housemaid,' and HBO Original documentaries 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' and 'Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn.'

Series

Debuting October 1 is the HBO/Sky Original drama series WAR, consisting of 8 episodes, with episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays. WAR is a high-stakes, legal drama following the lives of London's most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle, drawing ambitious young lawyer Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren (Archie Renaux) into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything. Season one follows the explosive divorce of British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), as Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne stop at nothing to secure victory for their clients.

The cast includes Dominic West as Morgan Henderson, Sienna Miller as Carla Duval, Phoebe Fox as Serena Byrne and James McArdle as Nicholas Taylor, partners in life and business at Taylor & Byrne; Archie Renaux as Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren; Nina Sosanya as Beatrice 'Queen Bea' Ubosi and Pip Torrens as St John Smallwood, their counterparts and fierce rivals at Cathcarts & Sons, alongside Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Emma Laird, Aran Murphy, ARCHIE PANJABI, Adrian Scarborough, Shaheen Jafargholi, Akiya Henry, Honor Swinton Byrne, Miles Jupp, Kartanya Maynard, Alexandra Mardell, Dylan Murphy, Mark Quartley and Steve Furst.

WAR is co-produced by New Pictures (a Banijay company) and Observatory Pictures, in association with Sky and HBO. The series is created, written, and executive produced by George Kay, alongside executive producers Willow Grylls and Matt Sandford for New Pictures, Susan Breen, Ben Taylor, Andrea Dewsbury, and Megan Spanjian for Sky. The lead director is Ben Taylor, and the series producer is Laurie Borg.

Debuting October 9 is HBO Original series RAGE (FURIA) Season 2, consisting of 8 episodes, with episodes debuting weekly on Fridays. The logline: several women become trapped in a market-driven system where everything is liable to become a lucrative spectacle. They will all have to face these harsh situations with the only weapon they have left: rage. The cast includes Maribel Verdú, Carmen Maura, María León, Cecilia Suárez, Ana Mena, Clara Sans, Claudia Salas, and Ana Torrent. The series is created and directed by Félix Sabroso, who co-writes the scripts with Juan Flahn and co-directs with Jau Fornés; executive producers are José María Caro, Antonio Trashorras, and David Ocaña for HBO Max, and Santi Botello and Félix Sabroso for Producciones Mandarina.

Specials

Debuting October 16 is HBO Original comedy special Kate Berlant: PARMESAN. Seamlessly weaving through personal stories and stream-of-consciousness epiphanies, Kate offers up razor-sharp reflections on everything from the moon, to her destructive relationship to technology, to the evolving nature of sexuality. Filmed at the historic Plaza Nightclub in Los Angeles, Kate Berlant: PARMESAN is a hilarious tour-de-force that skewers the many contradictions of modern life and the art of stand-up comedy itself. It is written and performed by Kate Berlant, who serves as an executive producer alongside Dave Kneebone, Janel Kranking, and Naomi McPherson; directed by Doron Max Hagay.

Documentaries

Debuting October 11 is HBO Original three-part documentary series THE PET CEMETERY MURDERS: A GHOST STORY, consisting of 3 episodes, with episodes debuting weekly on Sundays. The re-opening of a mysterious 1985 cold case murder in Louisiana unearths a haunting history of bloodshed and long-buried trauma. HBO Documentary Films presents THE PET CEMETERY MURDERS: A GHOST STORY, a Lightbox Production, directed and written by Philip Cairney; executive producers are Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Suzanne Lavery, James Marsh and Silvia Sacco.

Debuting October 27 is HBO Original documentary KORDELL STEWART: SLASH & BURN. For a generation of football fans, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was one of the most electrifying players of the 1990s. Nicknamed 'Slash' for his ability to excel at multiple positions, Stewart helped redefine what was possible for an NFL quarterback. But just as he became one of football's biggest stars, a malicious rumor upended his life. Through candid interviews with Stewart and others who witnessed his brightest and darkest moments, KORDELL STEWART: SLASH & BURN explores the personal toll of scrutiny beyond the football field while searching for the truth behind a story that followed Stewart for decades. It is a Skydance Sports presentation and NFL Films production, directed, produced, and edited by Brian Rivera; executive producers are Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy; supervising producer is Jeff Cameron; producer is Emily Cameron. For Skydance Sports, executive producers are Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Dan Marks.

Films

Debuting October 9 is Lionsgate film THE HOUSEMAID, a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end. The cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins. Directed by Paul Feig, screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine, based on the book by Freida McFadden. Produced by Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer and Paul Feig.

Debuting October 16 is A24 film THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD. Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation. Starring Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, Noah Jupe, and Faith Delaney. Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. Produced by Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Alexander Black and Hugh Jackman.

Debuting October 23 is A24 film THE INVITE. Joe and Angela's marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down? Starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. Directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones. Produced by David Permut, Ben Browning, and Megan Ellison.

Titles Coming to HBO Max in October

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.

October 1: Anatomy of a Fall; A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984); A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010); A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge; A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors; A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master; A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child; A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas; A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition; Born on the Fourth of July; Coraline; Double Wedding; Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat; Final Destination 3; Freaks; Freddy vs. Jason; Friday the 13th; From Hell It Came; Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery); House Of Wax; House On Haunted Hill (1959); I'll See You In My Dreams; Indestructible Man; Isle of the Dead; It Happened in Brooklyn; Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC); Kubo and the Two Strings; Little Shop of Horrors; Love Crazy; Macabre; Masterminds; Objective, Burma!; Ocean's 11 (1960); Ocean's Eleven (2001); Ocean's Thirteen; Ocean's Twelve; ParaNorman; Poltergeist; Roadkill Garage, Season 10; Scooby-Doo; Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed; Screaming Eagles; Shadow of the Thin Man; Song of the Thin Man; Space Jam; Space Jam: A New Legacy; Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam; The Black Scorpion; The Boxtrolls; The Cyclops; The Departed; The Exorcist; The Hangover Part II; The Internship; The Leopard Man; The Mummy (1959); The Mystery of the Wax Museum; The Post; The Return of Doctor X; The Royal Tenenbaums; The Seventh Victim; The Shining; The Thin Man Goes Home; The Walking Dead; Thirteen Women; Tim Burton's Corpse Bride; Trick 'r Treat; Trouble Along the Way; War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series); Wife vs. Secretary

October 2: Batwheels, Season 3; Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network); Strange: Junji Ito's Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1; The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)

October 3: Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV); Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)

October 4: Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network); Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 5: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC); Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)

October 6: 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC); Crazy Rich Asians; Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network); 'Nepal's Deadly Floods' with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

October 7: The Serial Killer Connection (ID)

October 8: Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV); Top of the World (CNN Films)

October 9: House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV); Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series); The Housemaid (Lionsgate)

October 10: OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)

October 11: Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network); Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV); The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)

October 13: 120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)

October 14: High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)

October 15: Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series); Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)

October 16: Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original); The Death of Robin Hood (A24)

October 17: The Amateur; OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)

October 20: Anyone But You

October 22: The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)

October 23: House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV); The Invite (A24)

October 27: Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original); '30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce' with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

October 29: Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)

Live Sports in October

Live sports are available only on select plans. Plan availability varies by subscription provider. Select games available and blackouts may apply. This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET. Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event.

MLB — October 3: ALDS Game 1s

MLB — October 5: ALDS Game 2s

MLB — October 7: ALDS Game 3s

MLB — October 8: ALDS Game 4s

MLB — October 10: ALDS Game 5s

MLB — October 12: ALCS Game 1

MLB — October 13: ALCS Game 2

MLB — October 15: ALCS Game 3

MLB — October 16: ALCS Game 4

MLB — October 17: ALCS Game 5

MLB — October 19: ALCS Game 6

MLB — October 20: ALCS Game 7

NASCAR — October 3: Las Vegas P&Q, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR — October 10: Charlotte P&Q, 1 p.m.

NASCAR — October 17: Phoenix, P&Q, 1 p.m.

NASCAR — October 24: Talladega Superspeedway, Qualifying, 1 p.m.

NASCAR — October 31: Martinsville, Practice, 1 p.m.

NHL on TNT — October 2: NY Rangers vs Detroit, 6:30 p.m.; St Louis vs Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT — October 7: Pittsburgh vs Washington, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT — October 14: Dallas vs Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT — October 21: Philadelphia vs Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT — October 25: Montreal vs Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT — October 28: Philadelphia vs Washington, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer — October 3: Mexico vs USMNT, 10 p.m.

U.S. Soccer — October 6: USMNT vs Canada, 8 p.m.

U.S. Soccer — October 10: Spain vs USWNT, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer — October 13: Spain vs USWNT, 7 p.m.

Big 12 Football — October 3: TBD

Big 12 Football — October 10: TBD

Big 12 Football — October 17: TBD

Big 12 Football — October 24: TBD

Big 12 Football — October 31: TBD

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in October

HBO Max subscription is required to purchase and view pay-per-view events. Terms apply.

October 3: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

October 6: AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam France, 8 p.m.

October 10: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

October 14: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.; AEW Collision, 10 p.m.; AEW Countdown: WrestleDream 2026, 11 p.m.

October 16: AEW Dynasty 2026

October 17: AEW Collision: WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl, 7 p.m.; AEW WrestleDream, 8 p.m.

October 21: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

October 24: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

October 28: AEW Dynamite: Fright Night Dynamite, 8 p.m.

October 30: AEW Dynamite, Collision & Rampage from May & June 2024

October 31: AEW Collision: Fright Night Collision, 8 p.m.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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