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WAR to Make HBO Debut With Legal Drama Series

Dominic West and Sienna Miller star in the eight-episode legal drama created by George Kay.

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WAR to Make HBO Debut With Legal Drama Series

HBO has released the official trailer for the HBO and Sky Original legal drama series WAR, debuting Thursday, October 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. Created by George Kay ('Lupin,' 'Hijack'), and starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller, the series is co-produced by New Pictures and Observatory Pictures, with new episodes of the eight-episode season debuting weekly on Thursdays.

WAR is a high-stakes legal drama following the lives of London's most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle, drawing ambitious young lawyer Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren (Archie Renaux) into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything. Season one follows the explosive divorce of British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), as Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne stop at nothing to secure victory for their clients.

Cast

Dominic West as Morgan Henderson, Sienna Miller as Carla Duval, Phoebe Fox as Serena Byrne and James McArdle as Nicholas Taylor, partners in life and business at Taylor & Byrne; Archie Renaux as Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren; Nina Sosanya as Beatrice 'Queen Bea' Ubosi and Pip Torrens as St John Smallwood, their counterparts and fierce rivals at Cathcarts & Sons, alongside Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Emma Laird, Aran Murphy, ARCHIE PANJABI, Adrian Scarborough, Shaheen Jafargholi, Akiya Henry, Honor Swinton Byrne, Miles Jupp, Kartanya Maynard, Alexandra Mardell, Dylan Edwards, Mark Quartley, and Steve Furst.

Credits

WAR is co-produced by New Pictures (a Banijay company) and Observatory Pictures, in association with Sky and HBO. The series is created, written, and executive produced by George Kay, alongside executive producers Willow Grylls and Matt Sandford for New Pictures, Susan Breen, Ben Taylor, Andrea Dewsbury, and Megan Spanjian for Sky. The lead director is Ben Taylor, and the series producer is Laurie Borg.

Photo Credit: HBO Max


Photo Credit: HBO Max
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