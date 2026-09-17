WAR to Make HBO Debut With Legal Drama Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HBO has released the official trailer for the HBO and Sky Original legal drama series WAR, debuting Thursday, October 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. Created by George Kay ('Lupin,' 'Hijack'), and starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller, the series is co-produced by New Pictures and Observatory Pictures, with new episodes of the eight-episode season debuting weekly on Thursdays.

WAR is a high-stakes legal drama following the lives of London's most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle, drawing ambitious young lawyer Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren (Archie Renaux) into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything. Season one follows the explosive divorce of British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), as Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne stop at nothing to secure victory for their clients.

Cast

Dominic West as Morgan Henderson, Sienna Miller as Carla Duval, Phoebe Fox as Serena Byrne and James McArdle as Nicholas Taylor, partners in life and business at Taylor & Byrne; Archie Renaux as Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren; Nina Sosanya as Beatrice 'Queen Bea' Ubosi and Pip Torrens as St John Smallwood, their counterparts and fierce rivals at Cathcarts & Sons, alongside Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Emma Laird, Aran Murphy, ARCHIE PANJABI, Adrian Scarborough, Shaheen Jafargholi, Akiya Henry, Honor Swinton Byrne, Miles Jupp, Kartanya Maynard, Alexandra Mardell, Dylan Edwards, Mark Quartley, and Steve Furst.

Credits

WAR is co-produced by New Pictures (a Banijay company) and Observatory Pictures, in association with Sky and HBO. The series is created, written, and executive produced by George Kay, alongside executive producers Willow Grylls and Matt Sandford for New Pictures, Susan Breen, Ben Taylor, Andrea Dewsbury, and Megan Spanjian for Sky. The lead director is Ben Taylor, and the series producer is Laurie Borg.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 12 Hrs 24 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link