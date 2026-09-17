Sienna Miller And Dominic West Star In HBO Max's New Series WAR

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





HBO Max unveiled the official trailer for WAR, a new series starring Sienna Miller and Dominic West, giving audiences their first extended look at the project ahead of its streaming debut. The footage centers on the two lead performers, framing the series around a central strategy captured in the trailer's tagline: divide then conquer.

The trailer keeps its focus tightly on Miller and West, positioning them as the driving forces of the story without revealing extensive plot detail beyond the central conflict suggested by its marketing line. No additional cast or creative credits were included in the material released alongside the clip.

WAR is set to premiere October 1 on HBO Max, giving viewers a specific date to catch the series when it becomes available on the platform. The trailer offers only a glimpse of the full story, leaving further plot and character details for audiences to discover once the series debuts.

The series joins a slate of new HBO Max programming rolling out this fall, with the streamer continuing to release first-look trailers for upcoming titles in the weeks leading up to their premieres.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 10 Hrs 28 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link