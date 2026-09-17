Sienna Miller And Dominic West Star In HBO Max's New Series WAR
The trailer sets up a story built around a strategy of dividing to conquer.
HBO Max unveiled the official trailer for WAR, a new series starring Sienna Miller and Dominic West, giving audiences their first extended look at the project ahead of its streaming debut. The footage centers on the two lead performers, framing the series around a central strategy captured in the trailer's tagline: divide then conquer.
The trailer keeps its focus tightly on Miller and West, positioning them as the driving forces of the story without revealing extensive plot detail beyond the central conflict suggested by its marketing line. No additional cast or creative credits were included in the material released alongside the clip.
WAR is set to premiere October 1 on HBO Max, giving viewers a specific date to catch the series when it becomes available on the platform. The trailer offers only a glimpse of the full story, leaving further plot and character details for audiences to discover once the series debuts.
The series joins a slate of new HBO Max programming rolling out this fall, with the streamer continuing to release first-look trailers for upcoming titles in the weeks leading up to their premieres.
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