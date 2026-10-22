HBO Max November Programming includes THE GILDED AGE Season 4

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The fourth season of THE GILDED AGE debuts November 1 on HBO Max, part of a slate of new programming arriving on the platform this November that also includes HBO Original documentaries and an A24 film.

THE GILDED AGE Season 4

THE GILDED AGE returns for its fourth season on November 1, with eight episodes rolling out weekly on Sundays. The HBO Original drama series is created, written, and executive produced by Julian Fellowes.

Season 4 Logline: Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Season 4 Cast: Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Season 4 Credits: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Other November Programming

Also debuting November 8 is the second season of the HBO Original drama series CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON, with six episodes rolling out weekly on Sundays. Filmed in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the season follows a new chapter in the story of the City of God community. Following the death of drug lord Curió, a violent struggle for control of the territory erupts. Amid the struggle for power, newly elected councilwoman Berenice (Roberta Rodrigues) takes on political corruption and the growing influence of the militia, while Jerusa (Andréia Horta), a lawyer haunted by her past, seeks revenge against those responsible for destroying her family. Meanwhile, Leka (Luellem de Castro) turns to culture, funk music, and dance parties to inspire unity, resistance, and hope among the local residents. The series is directed by Aly Muritiba and produced by Andrea Barata Ribeiro and Fernando Meirelles.

Several HBO Original documentaries arrive later in the month. WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS debuts November 17. In 1983, a 14-year-old boy was murdered in the hallway of Harlem Park Junior High School in Baltimore, Maryland. Three local teenagers were swiftly arrested, convicted, and sentenced to life in maximum security prisons. The truth is that they were all innocent. The documentary explores the collateral damage the handling of the case had on the close-knit community, the decades-long aftereffects on the wrongfully accused, and on the witnesses who decades later recanted their testimony and explained that they had been pressured as teenagers to give false testimony at trial, betraying the three accused. It is produced and directed by Dawn Porter.

THE HOTLINE debuts November 18 and offers an unprecedented look inside an overdose prevention helpline Never Use Alone (NUA), which connects people using opioids with compassionate operators, acting as a fragile tether between life and death. Staffed by volunteers, often people who have used opioids, the hotline not only provides solace but is an essential lifeline for many, as operators stand by, ready to contact EMS if the caller becomes unresponsive. The film is a powerfully moving portrait of the opioid crisis in America, where fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for 18–44-year-olds and where the helpline serves as a judgement-free, anonymous refuge. It is written and directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet.

THE BUFFALO MIRACLE debuts November 24, telling the extraordinary true story of total strangers who found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's that refused to close when a once-in-a-generation blizzard devastated Buffalo, New York. The documentary is directed and produced by Ben Proudfoot.

THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH debuts November 25. Emma Fogarty has spent her life defying expectations. Born with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), an extremely rare and devastating condition that causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch, Emma refuses to be defined by her disease. As she turns 40, an age doctors once believed she would never reach, Emma and her longtime friend Colin Farrell embark on the challenge of completing the Dublin Marathon together. Behind this remarkable feat lies the story of an enduring friendship. Anchored by Emma's courage and vibrant spirit, the film is a moving celebration of friendship, community, and the extraordinary strength found in human connection. It is directed and produced by Rachel Fleit.

On the film side, A24's TONY debuts November 20. The logline: A 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life. The film stars Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas, and is directed by Matt Johnson.

Titles Coming to HBO Max in November

November 1: 3 Days to Kill; America America; Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli); A Christmas Carol (1938); A Christmas Story; Christmas with The Kranks; The Desert Song (1944); Destination Tokyo; Dune (1984); Elf; Enemy (A24); Far From The Madding Crowd (1967); The First Purge; Flipper (1963); Four Christmases; Gay Purr-ee; The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO); The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original); The Glass Bottom Boat; Hands of a Stranger; Happy Feet; Hoot; House of Women; The Hypnotic Eye; Jerry Maguire; Jodorowsky's Dune; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018); The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network); The Man Who Invented Christmas; Meet Me in St. Louis; National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989); Nobody Lives Forever (1946); The Polar Express; Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022); The Predator (2018); Project X (2012); Red Sparrow; Rise of the Guardians; Scream (1996); Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011); The Shop Around the Corner (1940); Skyscraper (2018); They Were Expendable; This is Not a War Story (HBO); A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim); The Wolverine (2013); You're a Big Boy Now

November 2: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014); Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024); Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011); War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

November 3: Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)

November 4: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network); Smallfoot

November 6: Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network); House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV); Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)

November 7: Tadej Pogačar: Anatomy of a G.O.A.T. (Eurosport Documentary)

November 8: City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)

November 9: Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 2 (Food Network)

November 11: Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV); My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)

November 13: Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original); Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC); House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV); Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original); Silent Night (HBO Original)

November 14: Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network); Gift, Season 1; Madame Web

November 16: The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)

November 17: Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network); When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)

November 18: Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network); Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV); The Hotline (HBO Original)

November 19: A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID); Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)

November 20: Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network); The Roses (2025); Tony (A24)

November 22: Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)

November 24: The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)

November 25: Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery); The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)

November 27: Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network); Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC); The Art of Deception (HBO Original); The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original); The Linares Files (HBO Original); The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)

November 29: OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)

Photo Credit: HBO Max







Photo Credit: HBO Max

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