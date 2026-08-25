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THE GILDED AGE to Launch Season Four on HBO This Fall

Julian Fellowes' period drama adds Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad and Bill Camp to its returning ensemble cast.

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THE GILDED AGE to Launch Season Four on HBO This Fall

The Emmy nominated HBO Original drama series THE GILDED AGE, from creator Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), debuts its eight-episode fourth season Sunday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The Season 4 logline: Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Season 4 Cast

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Season 4 Credits

Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Credit: HBO Max


Photo Credit: HBO Max
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