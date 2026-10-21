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Video: Amanda Seyfried's Elizabeth Holmes Hides A Secret In THE DROPOUT

The scene builds on the series' look at Holmes' life inside and outside the company she founded.

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A new clip from THE DROPOUT centers on a secret kept by Elizabeth Holmes, played by Amanda Seyfried, in the latest footage drawn from Hulu's scripted drama based on the Theranos founder's story. The clip, titled 'Elizabeth's Secret,' keeps its focus on Holmes as she navigates the moment without revealing what she is concealing.

Seyfried stars as Holmes throughout the series, which is based on the true events surrounding Theranos, the blood-testing startup Holmes founded. Prior footage from the series has traced Holmes' life before the company's founding, establishing the circumstances that shaped her path toward building the business.

THE DROPOUT is now streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+, presenting the series' account of Holmes' story across its episodes. The new clip adds to that narrative by focusing on a private moment for the character rather than the public controversies that later defined the company.

The clip follows other footage from the series examining Holmes' story, including a prior scene detailed in a look at Elizabeth Holmes' life before Theranos, which traced the period leading up to the company's founding.

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