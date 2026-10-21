Nashville Readies Citywide Celebration Honoring Dolly Parton

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Nashville is preparing a citywide celebration of Dolly Parton, a topic covered by Lara Spencer during the Pop News segment on Good Morning America. Spencer reported on the buzziest stories tied to the tribute, which centers on Parton's continued presence in the city she has long called home.

Part of the segment focused on how country artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, are continuing Parton's legacy of giving back to the community. Spencer's report highlighted that philanthropic thread as one of the driving forces behind the Nashville celebration.

The segment also previewed a themed event being called Dolly-ween, tying the Nashville tribute to the Halloween season. Spencer framed the celebration as an ongoing citywide moment rather than a single scheduled event.

The Pop News segment moved through several items tied to Parton's influence in Nashville, giving viewers a snapshot of how the city plans to mark the occasion across both charitable initiatives and seasonal programming.

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