HBO Max Bolsters Premium Original Drama Team

HBO Max strengthens its drama team with a talented group of seasoned players. The senior executives tapped to lead original scripted drama for HBO Max were announced today by Joey Chavez, Executive Vice President, Original Drama, HBO Max. Joining the drama team are Roberto Alcantara, Vice President, Drama; Chika Chukudebelu, Vice President, Drama; and Mark Tuohy, Vice President, Drama. All executives report to Chavez who oversees creative development. With an accomplished collective of skills in scripted, the group will create a rich slate of original dramas for WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering scheduled to launch in spring of 2020.

"The premium drama bar is set high, and I have no doubt this talented team will deliver and be great creative partners to great creators," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS & truTV.

"We are proud to have a drama team that reflects a variety of voices, tastes and points of view," said Chavez. "Bringing together the best people who come from studios, networks and various genres, gives us a great mix of backgrounds to tap into. It's this collective of skills and diversity that will create the kind of signature dramas that will be unique to HBO Max."

Roberto Alcantara has been named Vice President, Drama, HBO Max, where he will develop premium original dramas. Recently, Alcantara was Vice President, Comedy Development & Programming, for FOX Entertainment, overseeing the development and production for the network's comedy slate, including popular hits Last Man Standing, animated series BLESS THE HARTS and talk/comedy show What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage. Prior to that, he worked for Project 10 as Vice President of Content. There, he led the company's U.S. operations and strategy to develop and produce original programming and global formats. Alcantara also held roles at Momentum TV. He has produced and developed films, including the drama Full Circle created by Neil Labute; Rogue starring Thandie Newton; and the acclaimed feature Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America which won the Special Jury Award in the Documentary Feature category at SXSW. Alcantara began his career producing commercials before working at CAA.

Chika has been named Vice President, Drama, HBO Max, where she will oversee developing dramatic series programming for the streaming platform. Most recently, she was Vice President of Development of NBCUniversal's Universal Content Productions where she was responsible for the development of cable and streaming television series, as well as actively engaging writing, directing and acting talent to mine potential collaboration opportunities for the boutique studio and portfolio of networks, including Peacock, USA, Netflix and Quibi. Prior to that, Chukudebelu worked at BET Networks where she shaped creative content for scripted series, including BEING MARY JANE starring Gabrielle Union, Madiba starring Laurence Fishburne and the top-rated comedy The Game. Chukudebelu also served as Creative Executive at Starbucks Entertainment, overseeing the company's film and publishing endeavors, including the promotional launch of The Kite Runner. She started her entertainment career working in film development at Killer Films and business development at New Line Cinema.

Mark Tuohy has been named Vice President, Drama, HBO Max. He will be responsible for developing and producing original scripted programming for WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering. In his most recent role, Tuohy served as Vice President of Creative Affairs for A+E Studios, where he developed scripted dramas including PROJECT BLUE BOOK for History and Reprisal for Hulu. He also worked for FOX International Channels as Director of Scripted Entertainment, a role in which he helped develop Outcast for FOX International Channels and Cinemax. Prior to working in television, Tuohy worked in feature development for Electric City Entertainment and for New Line Cinema, where he was a producer on New Line's 2010 film The Rite starring Anthony Hopkins. He began his career working at WME in Beverly Hills under Graham Taylor.

The new hires join David Poynter, Vice President, Drama, HBO Max and Maura Feerick, Director, Drama, HBO Max to comprise Chavez's drama team.





Related Articles View More TV Stories