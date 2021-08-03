HBO Max App Launches On LG Smart TVs In U.S.

LG Electronics USA and WarnerMedia announced TODAY that the HBO Max app is now available on LG Smart TVs1 in the U.S., including its line-up of award-winning LG OLED TVs. The arrival of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs makes it easier than ever for subscribers to access the popular streaming platform's full portfolio of premium content in one integrated experience and comes on the heels of the launch of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs across select territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in June.



LG Smart TV owners can now access HBO Max2 on the TV's webOS platform by opening the HBO Max app using their remote or when available, by saying "HBO Max" into their LG Magic Remote3.



HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with more than 13,000 hours of curated premium content. The platform is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. LG Smart TV owners will have access to HBO Max's entire catalog of programming, including an array of new series and film debuts.



Experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Only OLED TVs feature over 8 million self-lit pixels that can be individually controlled, resulting in perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other. Featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos4, LG OLED TVs elevate your home entertainment experience and brings the magic of movies into your home. The LG OLED C series is currently the top-selling premium TV series in the US5. For more information on all of LG's Smart TV offerings including LG OLED, LG QNED MiniLED and LG NanoCell TVs, visit LG.com.



The launch of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated Warner Bros. feature film The Suicide Squad, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5, and will be available on the platform for 31 days at no additional cost to subscribers in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision4. Additional programming rolling out across HBO Max this summer includes the groundbreaking new comedy special, "Tig Nataro: Drawn"; returning series "Back On The Record With Bob Costas"; a new documentary series, "Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump"; and a new season of "Hard Knocks: The DALLAS Cowboys" from HBO Sports and NFL Films. Fans can also catch up on the Emmy® Award-nominated, breakout Max Original series "The Flight Attendant" and "Hacks" ahead of their anticipated second season premieres. Additionally, this fall brings the same-day theatrical release of "Dune" and the anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed Emmy Award-winning series "Succession."



For more information about HBO Max programming and subscription pricing visit HBOMax.com.