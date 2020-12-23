HBO Max Announces Highlights for January 2021
All six seasons of “Gossip Girl” are coming to HBO Max on January 1st.
Spread the word, Upper Eastsiders -- all six seasons of "Gossip Girl" are coming to HBO Max on January 1st. The month also brings the film premiere of Locked Down starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the second special episode of the Emmy®-winning drama "Euphoria," the season four return of the beloved "Search Party," and the two-part documentary "Tiger," which illuminates the rise, fall and epic comeback of global golf icon Tiger Woods. Selena Gomez is back for seconds with a new season of "Selena + Chef," and HBO Max is also serving up new episodes of "Looney Tunes Cartoons," "Batman Beyond" and "Batman the Animated Series."On January 29, John Lee Hancock's suspenseful psychological thriller "The Little Things" starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, premieres in theaters around the country and on HBO Max the same day. "The Little Things" will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers. The third season of Italian crime drama "Gomorrah" also joins the platform alongside both seasons of "Warrior" from Cinemax. Catch up on the first season of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller "Snowpiercer" when it arrives on HBO Max this month ahead of its Season 2 premiere on TNT. Or queue up a lineup of A-List movies including "The King of Staten Island," the "Ocean's" trilogy and "Ocean's 8," "The Notebook," and Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill: Vol 1" & 2, "Pulp Fiction" and "Reservoir Dogs." And just a reminder as we get ready to ring in the new year: New and returning subscribers can sign up for a pre-paid offer and get 6 months of HBO Max at a discounted rate of $69.99 plus applicable taxes. Find out more at HBOMax.com. TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN JANUARY Exact Dates to be Announced: Arthur's Law, Max Original Series Premiere
- The unemployed Arthur Ahnepol (Jan Josef Liefers) ekes out a bleak existence. Drawn from the strains of his unhappy marriage and bored to death, he makes a morbid plan: he wants his obnoxious wife to die. With the money from the life insurance there's no obstacle for a restart with his beloved mistress. But an unwritten law dominates the life of the unlucky fellow: every problem solved by Arthur has a far worse effect. And so, he sets off an avalanche of disastrous events.
The Event, Max Original Series Premiere
- An unprecedented look behind the scenes of the extraordinary events created by Wolfgang Puck Catering and legendary restaurateur Wolfgang Puck. From Renegade 83, each one-hour episode will follow various members of Puck's team as they strive to amaze clients and surpass even the highest expectations.
Locked Down, Max Original Film Premiere
- Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.
Perfect Life (fka Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Maria, Esther and Cristina are three women in the middle of a life crisis. They have realized that the plans they had made for themselves haven't really gotten them the long-promised happiness they yearned for. Together, they will find alternatives and make decisions that will lead them away from what society expects from them. They will soon realize that life doesn't necessarily have to be what they always imagined.
Possessions, HBO Max Season 1 Premiere
- The series tells the story of Natalie, a young French expatriate in Israel, who is charged with the murder of her husband on their wedding night. Karim, a French diplomat in charge of helping French citizens who have to deal with the Israeli authorities, slowly falls for Natalie. He cannot figure out whether the young lady is deeply lost and vulnerable, or dangerously manipulative. Obsessed with this case, Karim dives into Natalie and her family's mysterious past.
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The unscripted cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.
January 2:
January 1:
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President's Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait), 2021 (HBO)
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
The General's Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins , 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N'Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean's 8, 2018
Ocean's Eleven , 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021 (HBO)
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born , 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)
Willard, 1971 (HBO)
Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
The High Note, 2020 (HBO) January 4:
30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO) January 8:
Patriot's Day, 2016
Scream, 1996
Squish, Season 1 January 9:
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2
Ben 10, Season 4A
The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO) January 10:
Miracle Workers, Season 2
Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO) January 12:
Against The Wild, 2014
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
Blue Valentine, 2010
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
An Elephant's Journey , 2018
The Escape Artist, 1982
Get Carter, 1971
Hecho En Mexico, 2012
Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
Hellboy: Sword of Storms , 2006
Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
La Mujer de Mi Hermano , 2005
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers , 2015
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: COUNTING ON Lemonade , 2014
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team , 2014
Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
Lost and Delirious, 2001
Love and Sex, 2000
Lovely & Amazing , 2002
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Meatballs, 1979
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
A Mermaid's Tale, 2017
Mistress, 1992
Mother's Day, 2012
Mud, 2013
Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2
Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2
Pinocchio, 2012
Promare, 2019
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
Ride Your Wave, 2019
Righteous Kill, 2008
Sprung, 1997
The Spy Next Door, 2010
Tender Mercies, 1983
Thanks for Sharing, 2013
Turtle Tale, 2018
The Visitor, 2008
Vixen, 2015 January 14:
Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- In the new season, "Dory" (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker "Chip" (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, "Portia" (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; "Elliott" (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and "Drew" (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.
January 16:
January 15:
Stephen King's It, 1990
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975
Poltergeist, 1982
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)
Roots (Mini Series), 1977
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
The Wayans Bros
Eve
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO) January 19:
Everwood January 20:
At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
January 21:
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- The iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah is based on Roberto Saviano's bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra.
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
- In this latest batch, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky's missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for THE RIDE in these ten all-new animated episodes. It's an all-new year with all-new Looney!
January 23:
January 22:
The New Adventures of Old Christine
Painting With John, Series Premiere (HBO)
Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
Person of Interest January 24:
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO) January 26:
Babylon 5
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO) January 29:
¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)
The Little Things
- Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock's suspenseful psychological thriller "The Little Things" about two California sheriffs and their growing obsession with a suspect while embroiled in the search for a killer targeting women.
What I Like About YouJanuary 30:
The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
Pushing Daisies
The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO) January 31:
Axios, Season 4 Premiere (HBO) LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN JANUARY January 7:
War Dogs, 2016 (HBO) January 24:
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 January 31:
Ad Astra, 2019
After Hours, 1985 (HBO)
Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
All Is Bright, 2013
America, America, 1964
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
The Arrangement, 1969
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Best Laid Plans, 1999 (HBO)
Bigger Than The Sky, 2005 (HBO)
Blade II, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blood Simple, 1984 (HBO)
Bridge To Terabithia, 2007 (HBO)
Bright Lights, Big City, 1988 (HBO)
The Change-Up, 2011 (HBO)
The Children, 2009
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Crash, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Days After Your Departure, 2019 (HBO)
Enemy Of The State, 1998 (HBO)
Everybody's All-American, 1988 (HBO)
Father's Day, 1997 (HBO)
Friday Night Lights, 2004 (HBO)
Get On Up, 2014 (HBO)
Guys And Dolls, 1955
High Society, 1956
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994 (HBO)
New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
On The Town, 1949
The Pelican Brief, 1993
Planet Of The Apes, 2001 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983
Semi-Pro, 2008
Some Came Running, 1958
Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989