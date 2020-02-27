HBO Latino Presents New Episodes of A TINY AUDIENCE

After a successful launch late last year HBO LATINO PRESENTS: A TINY AUDIENCE, is back with all-new episodes debuting tomorrow, FRIDAY, FEB 28 at 9:00PM ET/PT, airing simultaneously on digital platforms. In partnership with February Entertainment LLC, the episodes will feature an eclectic group of artists including Juanes, Natti Natasha, Sebastián Yatra, Jackie Cruz, Piso 21, Mon Laferte, Fonseca, Natalia Jimenez, Diego Torres, Draco Rosa, Cami, Jesse & Joy, Tommy Torres, Debi Nova, Alejandra Guzmán, Sech, La Santa Cecilia, Ally Brooke, Vicente García, and Danny Ocean.

All episodes of the series will be available on HBO GO®, HBO NOW®, HBO On Demand® and partners' streaming platforms on the same day.

Don't miss these "tiny" studio concerts with big sounds, and even bigger hearts!

HBO LATINO PRESENTS: A TINY AUDIENCE is a new series of intimate music specials featuring multiple chart-topping Latin musicians, live and unfiltered, who not only reveal a personal secret to the "tiny" audience before them but also perform songs that are especially meaningful to them.

Portraits and promotional artwork for HBO LATINO PRESENTS: A TINY AUDIENCE were captured by Omar Cruz. His signature style is a contemporary blend of unique moments and classic portraiture. Cruz has worked with notable global figures including President Obama, ‪Ricky Martin, and Rosalia, to name a few. His images have been featured in major magazines around the world and his photographs are in the permanent collection of the GRAMMY museum. ‬‬





Related Articles View More TV Stories