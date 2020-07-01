HBO GO Is Now Available As a DTC Service In Taiwan

HBO GO, WarnerMedia's regional streaming service in Southeast Asia, is now available directly to consumers via app stores in Taiwan.

Following launch agreements with distribution partners early this year, HBO GO can now also be downloaded as a standalone service from the App Store (NT$150 per month) or on Google Play (NT$149). There is also a 7-day free trial available.

"The HBO brand has a long and storied history in Taiwan. With HBO GO, our fans can now get quick and easy access to thousands of hours of premium drama, comedy and blockbuster movies," said Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China. "The launch is boosted by our growing collection of local originals from Taiwan including Workers, and the upcoming Dream Raider series."

Recent premieres of HBO Asia Originals include The Head and The Bridge S2 which are both airing now, while Workers, a series that follows a group of construction labourers who daydream about being rich, has just concluded on air but is still available on HBO GO to stream or download. It rated well on the channel in Taiwan with all episodes ranking in this year's genre top-20 transmissions.*

On HBO GO, Workers sits alongside other Taiwan originals including breakout success The Teenage Psychic (S1 & S2), the six Golden Bell Awards-winning series, The World Between Us. The eight-episode Dream Raider is set to premiere soon and is the first ever sci-fi production under the HBO Asia Original banner. Another Taiwanese series, Adventure of the Ring, will debut later in 2020.

Within the app, the live TV function can stream HBO and CineMax linear channels. Each account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices and the service has Airplay and Chromecast functionality. In Taiwan, the experience is fully localised with a Chinese interface, as well as audio and subtitles available.

HBO GO launched in Taiwan in April 2020 with Taiwan Broadband Communications, followed by KBro, Taiwan Fixed Network, Da-Xin Dian CATV and Pin-Nan CATV in May. It also comes preloaded on Kbro's A1 box. In addition to Taiwan, HBO GO is also available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

