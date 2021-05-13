HBO Concert Special 'Juan Luis Guerra: Entre Mar Y Palmeras' Debuts June 3 On HBO Max

The renowned Dominican composer, musician, producer, and singer Juan Luis Guerra offers a historic concert from the beautiful and lush beaches of Miches, located in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic. JUAN LUIS GUERRA: ENTRE MAR Y PALMERAS debuts THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Accompanied by his legendary band, 440, Guerra performs in front of the smooth waves and beautiful palm trees of this incredible Caribbean location, interpreting a mix of his classic and recent hits, and providing an intimate look at some of the arrangements included in his newest and most recent audiovisual work: Privé.

JUAN LUIS GUERRA: ENTRE MAR Y PALMERAS, produced by Loud And Live Studios, was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic with over 75 crew members, 20 musicians, and a dozen assistant crew members who followed strict safety and social distancing protocols. The concert special is a production of Guerra Films and directed by Jean Guerra, the artist's eldest son who has led his latest audiovisual projects.

Providing impressive visual beauty amidst an inspiring backdrop, this concert will bring joy to all Latin Americans during these difficult times through Juan Luis Guerra's songs of hope, love, happiness and joy, brought to life with his energetic merengues, salsas, and classic bachatas. This concert special is an intimate experience, from the most beautiful beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Other HBO Latino concert specials available to stream on HBO Max include "Piano y mujer" (2021), "Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo" (2021), "Diego Torres Sinfónico" (2020), "Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour" (2020), as well as "Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas" (2019) and the "En Letra de Otro" series featuring Farruko (2019), Gente de Zona (2018), and Pedro Capó (2017).

Watch the trailer here: