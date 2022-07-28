HBO Comedy Series LOS ESPOOKYS Returns For Its Second Season September 16

Created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres (HBO comedy special "My Favorite Shapes"), season two of the bilingual, six-episode HBO Original comedy series LOS ESPOOKYS debuts FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The critically-acclaimed series follows a group of friends who turn their shared passion for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to clients who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just a part of daily life.



Starring Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco and Fred Armisen, season two finds our charismatic LOS ESPOOKYS leader and gore enthusiast, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), enlists an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo. Úrsula's well-meaning sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), is adjusting to her life as a newlywed, while balancing a new gig, and Renaldo's ominous best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), tries to find his place in the world after appeasing his inner demons (literally). Meanwhile, Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) is searching for a new purpose after his valet career is derailed.



Season two returning cast also includes recurring stars José Pablo Minor as Juan Carlos, River L. Ramirez as Sonia, Giannina Fruttero as Beatriz, Carmen Gloria Bresky as Mayor Teresa Lobos, Eudora Peterson as Krissy, and guest stars Greta Titelman as Ambassador Melanie Gibbons, Spike Einbinder as Sombra Del Agua (Water's Shadow), and Sam Taggart as JJ. New recurring cast includes Martine Gutierrez as Karina and guest stars Kim Petras, Isabella Rosellini and Yalitza Aparicio.



Season one of LOS ESPOOKYS was hailed by Vanity Fair as a "bilingual genius" while Entertainment Weekly called it "TVs most delightful freak show." Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.



Season two of LOS ESPOOKYS is created by Fred Armisen & Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres; executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres along with Broadway Video's Andrew Singer and Alice Mathias; co-executive produced by Nate Young; produced by Sharon Lopez and Andy Garland. Produced by Broadway Video, Antigravico and Oscar-winning Chilean production company Fabula. Written by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Bernardo Britto and Mara Vargas Jackson. Directed by Ana Fabrega and Sebastian Silva.