HBO Asia Original WHO'S BY YOUR SIDE to Premiere in Late 2021

WarnerMedia announced TODAY that Who's By Your Side, a new series from Taiwan, will premiere later this year exclusively on both HBO and the streaming service HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Directed by Golden Bell-winning director Peter Ho, the HBO Asia Original stars Kaiser Chuang, Ning Chang, Vivian Hsu, Ivan Chen, Lu Hsueh-Feng, Ellen Wu, Michael Chang and Chiao Yuan Yuan. The 10x60' series explores relationship issues and marital challenges, and depicts painful dilemmas for the characters through a unique lens on their daily lives.

Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia's regional Head of Content - Entertainment, said, "This is a collaboration with an outstanding production crew and cast from Taiwan. Who's By Your Side delves deeply to examine the good and evil inside these fascinating characters and their relationships. We believe this production will enthral our audiences across Asia and keep them in suspense throughout."

Who's By Your Side is presented by CYNC Design, distributed by MM2 Entertainment; produced by YD Entertainment, Deepwaters Digital Support and Win Win Entertainment; directed by Peter Ho and written by both Peter Ho and Chiang Yu-Chu.

To date, WarnerMedia has produced and aired 30 HBO Asia original productions with more in the pipeline. Audiences can stream a range of them on HBO GO from documentaries to movies and series, including Trinity of Shadows starring Kaiser Chuang, and Dream Raider with Vivian Hsu and Ellen Wu.