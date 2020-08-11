HBO Announces Premiere Date for REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL

The new season returns on Tuesday, August 18.

HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this season, returns for an all-new episode on Tuesday, August 18 at the special time of 11 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO.



The series is also available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Segments include:

*NNAMDI ASOMUGHA. Once the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, former Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles star Nnamdi Asomugha has now made a name for himself as an actor and producer in both theatre and film. Gumbel sat down with Asomugha to discuss his Broadway debut and the model set by his Hollywood megastar wife, Kerry Washington, as he pursues his second act.

Producer: Katie Melone.



*BRUCE MAXWELL. Correspondent Soledad O'Brien sits down with former Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, who received numerous death threats in 2017 after becoming the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem. Now two years removed from his last major league game, Maxwell is playing for the New York Mets and, while optimistic about the scores of professional athletes protesting systemic racial injustice, he says he can't help but wish he had more support when he took a knee.

Producer: Maggie Burbank.



*EDDY ALVEREZ. A Cuban American from Miami, Fla., Eddy Alvarez was a speedskating prodigy who realized his full potential when he took home silver at the Winter Olympics in 2014. Along the way, though, he never gave up on his life-long goal of playing baseball. After retiring from speedskating, Alvarez spent six years in the Minor Leagues and became the unlikeliest of prospects. As the Miami Marlins' roster was decimated by COVID infections this summer, Alvarez, 30, made his big-league debut. Correspondent Mary Carillo reports.

Producer: Nick Dolin.



*ZACK HAMPLE REVISIT*. Not even a once-in-generation global health pandemic can keep Zack Hample, baseball's most obsessive fan, from the ballpark. A professional ballhawk, Hample had a season's worth of plans upended by COVID-19. In his pursuit for more baseballs, he HIT THE ROAD to Boston, where he attempted his next great feat: grabbing a ball from outside the stadium. It's just the latest example of Hample's obsessive, whacky, and singular pursuit, which REAL SPORTS first profiled in 2017. Bernie Goldberg reports.

Producer: Evan Burgos.



Earlier this month, REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL was nominated in two News & Documentary Emmy categories: Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine (Elena Delle Donne), as well as Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Report (Girls Baseball).



The full list of nominations can be found at https://theemmys.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/news-41st-nominations-v01.pdf.



The executive producers of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL are Peter Nelson and Joe Perskie.

