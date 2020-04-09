HBO Announces Premiere Date for BETTY

Based on Crystal Moselle's critically acclaimed feature "Skate Kitchen," HBO's new six-episode half-hour series BETTY, debuts FRIDAY, MAY 1 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film, BETTY follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Opinionated and loyal, Janay (Lovelace) is strong willed and stubborn in ways that both help and hurt her. Honeybear (Moonbear) is a quiet storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse; an armor she wears to hide her emotional struggles. Kirt (Moran) is a lover (to the ladies), a fighter (to the rest of the world), and a little kid in the body of a woman. She's the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn't care. Meanwhile, Indigo (Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the body of a well-to-do art school drop-out. On the edge of the group is Camille (Vinberg), guarded, perceptive, intelligent and awkward. She wants to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the small space she's carved out with them, but she needs to realize that cool points don't actually add up to the sum of anything, especially in the eyes of the other girls.

Recurring cast include Reza Nader as Farouk, Edmund Donovan as Bambi, Caleb Eberhardt as Donald, Katerina Tannenbaum as Ash, Jules Lorenzo as Yvette and Brenn Lorenzo as Celia.

Episodes include:

Episode 1: "Key Party"Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 1 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)When Janay (Dede Lovelace) and Kirt (Nina Moran) attempt to throw an all-girls skate sesh, an unexpected visitor cuts the "festivities" short, chaos ensues, and there's also a van.Written by Crystal Moselle & Lesley Arfin; directed by Crystal Moselle.

Episode 2: "Zen and the Art of Skateboarding"Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 8 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)Donald's (Caleb Eberhardt) unauthorized shadiness finds Janay (Dede Lovelace) reeling while Kirt (Nina Moran), Indigo (Ajani Russell), and Honeybear (Moonbear) deal with the territorial skater boys. Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) and Bambi (Edmund Donovan) hang under awkward circumstances.Written by Patricia Breen; Directed by Crystal Moselle.

Episode 3: "Happy Birthday, Tyler"Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 15 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)Why do rich girls want broke girl problems? When will Honeybear (Moonbear) stop dodging her crush? And Janay (Dede Lovelace) - are you sure this is how you want to spend your birthday?Written by Moshe Kasher; Directed by Crystal Moselle.

Episode 4: "The Tombs"Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 22 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)It may not be this simple, but... just do the right thing, Janay (Dede Lovelace). Check yourself, Kirt (Nina Moran). And speaking of checks, Tovah, what's up?Written by Britta Lundin; Directed by Crystal Moselle.

Episode 5: "Perstephanie"Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 29 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)Kirt (Nina Moran) turns to "alternative" medicine to heal her friendships while the rest of the crew struggles with relationship issues of their own. Exactly how desperate for cash are you, Indigo (Ajani Russell)?Written by Naima Ramos-Chapman & Veronica Rodriguez; Directed by Crystal Moselle.

Episode 6: "Ladies on Fire"Debut date: FRIDAY, JUNE 5 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)Betties, assemble - it's time for another all-girls skate sesh.Written by Lesley Arfin; Directed by Crystal Moselle.





BETTY is directed by Crystal Moselle; executive produced by Moselle, Lesley Arfin, Igor Srubshchik and Jason Weinberg; produced by Arfy Material and Untitled Entertainment.