HAWAII FIVE-0 Will End After Its Tenth Season

Deadline reports that "Hawaii Five-0" will end after ten seasons on CBS on Friday, April 3.

The series is a reimagining of Leonard Freeman's classic series.

"It's never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. "From episode one, HAWAII FIVE-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality, longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan-devotion it inspired."

"This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," said star Alex O'Loughlin. "Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."

"Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show," said producer Lenkov. "I truly learned the meaning of 'ohana' as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O'Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly - YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo."

Read the original story on Deadline.





