HANS ZIMMER & FRIENDS: DIAMOND IN THE DESERT Coming to Global Cinemas

The magic and storytelling power of Hans Zimmer’s music is set to entrance audiences worldwide with an unforgettable cinematic experience: Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert. This special global event captures an extraordinary live performance of some of Zimmer's most revered compositions, including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King, and much more.

Decades of cinematic masterpieces are brought to life by his band and a world-class orchestra at Dubai's iconic Coca-Cola Arena, the star-studded Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo City Dubai and beyond. From the dunes of the Arabian Desert to the heights of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, these performances deliver an intimate and unique experience of Zimmer’s most beloved and renowned movie soundtracks.

Featuring conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya, and directed by Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy nominated Paul Dugdale, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving as Executive Producer, the film offers viewers a rare glimpse into Zimmer's creative process. It explores the drive to create and the stories behind his closest collaborations.

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert will be released in select cinemas across The Americas, Europe, Asia, and United Arab Emirates, with limited screenings beginning Wednesday, March 19. Cinemas in Australasia and other countries in the Middle East will screen the film at a later date.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, February 5 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET here, along with full global screening information.

Hans Zimmer said "The Hans Zimmer Live tour has been one of the most exciting experiences of my career, and I'm thrilled to bring it to an audience in cinemas globally with Diamond in the Desert. Seeing these compositions transform from their big-screen origins to the live show then back to the big screen is a delightful full-circle moment. I hope audiences enjoy this peek behind the curtain as much as we enjoyed making it."

Paul Dugdale stated, “It was such a pleasure and an honor to collaborate so closely with Hans Zimmer on this movie, and an extraordinary and thrilling opportunity for us to compose pictures to such a diverse and wide-ranging palette of emotional music and performance. The sheer scale and breadth of this film is a testament to Hans’ endless enthusiasm for ideas, and his commitment to the shared vision and ambition for how we present his greatest ever compositions. His trust in us felt immeasurable and I am incredibly proud to have been part of such a creative team and pioneering project.”

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards®, three Golden Globes®, four Grammys®, an American Music Award, and a Tony® Award. His work highlights include Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk, as well as David Attenborough’s Prehistoric Planet, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, the follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning score for Dune: Part One.

Zimmer most recently created the score for Steve McQueen’s Blitz, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. Starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, the film released in theaters on November 1, 2024. Upcoming, he scored Joseph Kosinski’s F1, which is set to premiere on June 27 from Warner Bros. Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a remarkably successful touring artist, having recently concluded his first North American “Hans Zimmer Live” tour, after the tour’s second round in Europe. He has also performed in the Middle East at Dubai’s renowned Coca-Cola Arena for two consecutive nights as well as Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

About Paul Dugdale

3 x Grammy nominated and recent 2 x Emmy, BAFTA, and DGA Award winning Paul Dugdale is one of the world’s leading pop culture directors, responsible for creating critically acclaimed, pioneering concert films, music documentaries and global live events. He studied at Central Saint Martins School of Art in London. His passion for music and film has led him to write, direct, and be creative lead on documentaries and concert movies for some of the world’s biggest artists including; Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Ariana Grande, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, The Prodigy, RAYE, Elton John, Lenny Kravitz, Paul McCartney, and many others.

Dugdale’s most recent work for Coldplay holds the record for the largest live to air cinema broadcast of all time. He has had 14 theatrically released music films to date. Projects for Adele alone have received well in excess of 2 Billion views on YouTube.

