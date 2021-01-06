HAM ON RYE Comes to Mubi on Jan. 11

MUBI is excited to present Tyler Taormina's Ham on Rye, a dreamy American indie that defies expectations. Following a group of girls at the end of high school, this debut feature puts a stylish and subversive spin on the coming-of-age genre, centering on the nervous excitement of youth, the strange horror of adulthood, and the void of suburban idealism.

The film garnered critical acclaim at the Locarno Film Festival and Santa Barbara International Film Festival among others. It was named a New York Times Critic's Pick and listed as one of the Best Movies of 2020 by The New Yorker, as well as the top 10 Best First Features in IndieWire's 2020 Critics' Poll.

Ham on Rye will have its exclusive streaming premiere on MUBI starting January 11th.

A bizarre RITE OF PASSAGE at the local deli determines the fate of a generation of teenagers, leading some to escape their suburban town and dooming others to remain.

Watch the trailer here: