HALLOW ROAD, Starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, Sets Fall Release

The highly anticipated SXSW Film Festival psychological thriller Hallow Road, directed by Babak Anvari and starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, has received a release date from XYZ Films.

Hallow Road had its World Premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in the Midnighter Section in March and was recently released in the UK on May 16th by Universal Pictures. A US theatrical release is set for later this Fall, with the theatrical trailer debuting in theaters nationwide this Friday on XYZ Film's The Ritual.

In the film, two parents enter a race against time when they receive a distressing late-night phone call from their daughter. As they head deeper into the night, disturbing revelations threaten to tear THE FAMILY apart as they realize they might not be the only ones driving down Hallow Road.

The screenplay was written by William Gillies, having been commissioned and developed by London Film & TV. Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures and Ian Henry of London Film & TV produced alongside XYZ Films. Anvari is best known for directing Sundance hit horror film Under the Shadow and is the co-founder of Two & Two Pictures with Lucan Toh. He has also directed Wounds and I Came By. Watch the trailer below.

