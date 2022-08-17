Gwyneth Paltrow Joins SHARK TANK as Guest Shark

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, adds two new guest Sharks for its 14th season.

Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of goop, and Tony Xu, CEO of and co-founder of DoorDash, are set to appear alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary in various episodes.

Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, founding partner of SKIMS, and co-founder of Safely; Peter Jones, Dragon on BBC's "Dragon's Den"; Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods; and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman & chief creative officer, Kendra Scott, LLC, also return this season as Guest Sharks.

Shark Tank premieres with a special live episode FRIDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

"Shark Tank" stood as the No. 1 program in the Friday 8 o'clock hour last season with Adults 18-49 and ranked No. 1 for the third consecutive year.

Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, the unrivaled and beloved show has become a culturally defining series. The recipient of the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, "Shark Tank" features the Sharks - tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons - as they invest in America's best businesses and products.

The Sharks give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

New Guest Sharks

Gwyneth Paltrow - Oscar®-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, whose 1998 turn in "Shakespeare in Love" garnered her Best Actress honors at the Golden Globes®, Screen Actors Guild Awards®, and Academy Awards®, is also a decorated author, singer and entrepreneur.

In addition, Paltrow has authored four New York Times Best Selling cookbooks: "My Father's Daughter" (2011), "It's All Good" (2013), "It's All Easy" (2016) and "The Clean Plate" (2019). In 2008, Paltrow founded goop from her kitchen table. Goop has grown into a lifestyle brand devoted to helping women make their own choices count in the various facets of their lives-from style, travel, work, food and beauty to physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

Goop is curious about what it means to self-optimize, about how we can gain autonomy over our health, and how we can push uncomfortable, important questions forward without shame. In line with this mantra of making choices count, goop also makes and curates incredible products across beauty, fashion, wellness and home.

After serving as goop's chief creative officer since its inception, Paltrow assumed the CEO mantle in 2016, leading the company's primarily female team of more than 200 to exponential growth. In fall 2018, on its 10-year anniversary, goop expanded internationally to the EU.

Goop's ventures include a television show on Netflix; a book imprint; permanent and pop-up retail stores; and live events, such as the renowned In goop Health summit. In addition, goop has a tightly edited digital shop and its own product lines, including skincare, fragrances, apparel, bath and body, and supplements.

Tony Xu - Tony is the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe, on a mission to grow and empower local economies. Born in Nanjing, China, Xu came to America with his parents and grew up working in a restaurant alongside his mom.

He and his co-founders started DoorDash to help local businesses like that restaurant succeed. Xu met his co-founders at Stanford. DoorDash grew out of their conversations with merchants, asking what hurdles they faced in growing their own businesses. The company began addressing the challenges of delivery from restaurants and has since expanded focus to include grocery, retail, beauty, alcohol, pet food, flowers and convenience.

To pursue its mission, DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. DoorDash brings millions of meals from food banks to families via Project DASH, empowers underrepresented entrepreneurs through the Restaurant Accelerator and Accelerator for Local Goods, and provides work opportunities to millions of people, including Dashers. In 2021, Xu and his wife signed the Giving Pledge.

Their hope is to make investments that will give dreamers and doers - particularly those that are underfunded or are playing from behind - the encouragement and luck necessary to maximize their potential and positively impact the world.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: