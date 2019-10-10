Greenwich Entertainment Acquires DIANA KENNEDY: NOTHING FANCY

Greenwich Entertainment announced today the acquisition of North American distribution rights to Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, the directorial debut of Elizabeth Carroll. The film about the celebrated chef of Mexican cuisine premiered to glowing reviews at SXSW and Hot Docs earlier this year.

Greenwich will release the film in theaters across the country in May to coincide with Cinco de Mayo and its celebration of Mexican culture. Featuring extensive interviews with Diana Kennedy and famed chefs José Andrés, Gabriela Camara and Alice Waters, Nothing Fancy provides an intimate perspective at the leading expert on Mexican cuisine. The author of nine acclaimed cookbooks, Diana has spent nearly seventy years exploring Mexico (typically solo in her truck) researching the country's varied and complex cuisines.

A two-time James Beard Award winner, Diana was decorated with an Order of the Aztec Eagle from the Mexican government in 1982 and became a Member of the Order of the British Empire from the UK in 2002. Diana is often referred to as the "Julia Child of Mexico" although the feisty food expert prefers to be called "The Mick Jagger of Mexican Cuisine". "I'm thrilled to be working with Greenwich on Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy," said Elizabeth Carroll. "Diana is a tenacious force whose unconventional life story, defined by six decades of cooking and researching in Mexico, remains largely unknown. At 96, she urges immediate action in the fight against climate change, highlighting the importance of chefs' roles in that fight. I'm hopeful the film will allow Diana's legacy to be filed alongside the world's culinary greats and next to the women of our present and past who have forged the paths they wanted to walk."

The film was produced by Elizabeth Carroll and Dan Braun, and co-produced by Gina Abatemarco. Greenwich's Ed Arentz negotiated the deal with Submarine who represented the filmmakers. About Greenwich Entertainment Founded in 2017, Greenwich Entertainment is an independent film distribution company specializing in distinctive, theatrical-quality narrative and documentary features.

The company recently released Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi's Academy Award-Winning documentary Free Solo, Andrew Slater's Echo in the Canyon, and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice from Oscar-winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. Other recent releases include Isabel Coixet's The Bookshop, Matt Tyrnauer's Scotty & the Secret History of Hollywood and Madeleine Olnek's Wild Nights with Emily starring Molly Shannon.

Upcoming releases include Alex Gibney's Citizen K, Lauren Greenfield's The Kingmaker, Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin and Mark Bozek's The Times of Bill Cunningham. Greenwich's management team has overseen more than 150 theatrical releases generating over $100 million at the US box office and garnering 8 Oscar nominations.





