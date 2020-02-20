Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton Join FAMILY JEWELS

Variety reports that "The First Wives Club" will reunite for a new film Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton have joined the cast of upcoming family comedy "Family Jewels.

The film will begin production at New Republic this year. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer produce.

"Family Jewels" centers on the characters played by Hawn, Midler and Keaton, who are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

"The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I'm thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans," said Fischer.

"This movie fits perfectly in our plan to finance and produce four to six major studio theatricals a year and puts movie stars back where they ought to be - on the big screen," said Oliver.

Hawn is best known for roles in "Overboard" and "Death Becomes Her." Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, and even then, she understood the importance of doing matinees. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M." Keaton was "Annie Hall"; her Broadway credits include "Play It Again, Sam" and the original production of "Hair."

Read the original story on Variety.





