'Girls' Reboot Officially Happening, Original Cast Returning

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Lena Dunham's HBO series 'Girls' is officially returning for a five-episode reboot, according to a report on TODAY. All four original leads are slated to return for the new episodes, nearly 10 years after the show's original series finale aired.

Supporting cast member Andrew Rannells is also confirmed to reprise his role from the series, according to the TODAY report. 'Girls,' created by Dunham, originally ran on HBO and followed a group of young women navigating life in New York City.

Production on the reboot is expected to begin next year, TODAY reported. No further casting or creative details were disclosed in the segment.

The news marks the first confirmed return of the show's main cast since the series concluded nearly a decade ago, with the reboot set to bring back the original ensemble for a limited run of five episodes.

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