Photos: KID SISTER to Stream on ChaiFlicks This October

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KID SISTER, a new dramedy from New Zealand, is set to launch exclusively on ChaiFlicks this October. The critically acclaimed, semi-autobiographical series is created, written, and executive produced by, and stars, Simone Nathan (Our Flag Means Death, We Might Regret This).











KID SISTER follows Lulu (Nathan), a 29-year-old single woman navigating love, identity, and family while living with her Jewish family in Auckland, New Zealand — where, remarkably, more people are registered as Jedi than there are Jews. The five-episode series lands on the streaming platform on October 11, 2026.

The series, which for the first time is being made available to U.S. audiences, has received critical acclaim, with Hey Alma hailing '...laugh-out-loud funny...,' and Haaretz declaring '...the funniest Jewish comedy in years.' Stuff called it 'A confident, bold debut full of chutzpah that deserves to find an audience, both among 'insiders' and Kiwis from all walks of life.'

On the brink of being considered a 'spinster,' Lulu's family continues to pressure her to marry a 'nice Jewish boy' so she can keep their traditions alive. But Lulu is secretly still in a relationship with her on-again, off-again, very non-Jewish boyfriend, Ollie. To make matters even more complicated, Lulu has just found out she is pregnant with Ollie's child. As Lulu digs herself deeper and deeper into a 'suation,' she is forced to face the question she's been avoiding her entire adult life: how can she do what she wants while also making everyone else happy?

The first season of KID SISTER consists of five episodes, approximately 20 minutes each. The series begins its U.S. streaming premiere on ChaiFlicks Sunday, October 11, with subsequent episodes dropping each week.

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