GIRLS to Return for Limited Run on HBO

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HBO has announced that the Emmy-winning original comedy series GIRLS, created by and starring Lena Dunham, and executive produced by Judd Apatow, will return for five episodes.

Production is set to begin in 2027, 10 years after the season 6 finale.

Cast

Returning cast will include Dunham as Hannah, Allison Williams as Marnie, Jemima Kirke as Jessa, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna, and Andrew Rannells as Elijah.

Lena Dunham, creator, star, writer, and director, said: “We always said we would only return to GIRLS if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it's pretty hard to get them to stop… It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…”

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming, said: “We're thrilled to have Lena turn her gaze from the tumult of one's twenties to the milestone of turning forty. To say the world has changed since we last saw Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa, and Elijah is a massive understatement, but we know fans - old and new - will be happy to see how they've grown and relieved to see that they're still the 'Girls' we knew way back when.”

Over the course of its six seasons, GIRLS received 19 Emmy nominations and two wins, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Credits

GIRLS is created, written and directed by Lena Dunham, who executive produces these episodes alongside Judd Apatow for Apatow Productions, Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen for Good Thing Going. Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells serve as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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