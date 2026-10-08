IT GETS WORSE to Premiere on Paramount+

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Paramount+ announced the premiere date for It Gets Worse, a new six-episode comedy series from A24, created and executive produced by star Leo Reich.

The series follows three university best friends who are starting to look around themselves — at their humiliating jobs, their non-existent love lives and their rapidly dwindling will to live — and think: 'wait. Wait WAIT. Surely it gets better than this? It has to get better than this. Right? Spoiler alert! It doesn't.'

Emily Fairn (House of Guinness, The Responder), Olive Gray (Save Me, Halo), Sean Delaney (Killing Eve, Life After Life), Dane Williams (What It Feels Like for A Girl, House of David), India Mullen (Normal People, Brassic), and Edinburgh Comedy Award 2025 nominee, writer, actor and comedian John Tothill round out the main cast. Guest stars include Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery), Lena Dunham, writer, producer and host Amelia Dimoldenberg and more.

All six episodes of the SHOWTIME original series will be available to stream on November 6 on Paramount+ only on the Premium Plan in the U.S. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil and Italy.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 14 Hrs 41 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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