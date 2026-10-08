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IT GETS WORSE to Premiere on Paramount+

The A24 comedy series stars Leo Reich and features guest appearances from Andrew Scott and Lena Dunham.

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IT GETS WORSE to Premiere on Paramount+

Paramount+ announced the premiere date for It Gets Worse, a new six-episode comedy series from A24, created and executive produced by star Leo Reich.

The series follows three university best friends who are starting to look around themselves — at their humiliating jobs, their non-existent love lives and their rapidly dwindling will to live — and think: 'wait. Wait WAIT. Surely it gets better than this? It has to get better than this. Right? Spoiler alert! It doesn't.'

Emily Fairn (House of Guinness, The Responder), Olive Gray (Save Me, Halo), Sean Delaney (Killing Eve, Life After Life), Dane Williams (What It Feels Like for A Girl, House of David), India Mullen (Normal People, Brassic), and Edinburgh Comedy Award 2025 nominee, writer, actor and comedian John Tothill round out the main cast. Guest stars include Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery), Lena Dunham, writer, producer and host Amelia Dimoldenberg and more.

All six episodes of the SHOWTIME original series will be available to stream on November 6 on Paramount+ only on the Premium Plan in the U.S. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil and Italy.

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