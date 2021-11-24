Giada De Laurentiis & Carla Hall to Present MY DREAM KITCHEN Specials

discovery+ is rolling out two new specials, My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis and My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall, documenting the ideation, design, and challenges as Food Network stars, Giada De Laurentiis and Carla Hall, pursue building the kitchens of their dreams.

In a home, THE KITCHEN is a place where meals are crafted and served, and where family and friends come together; for premier chefs and prolific food media stars achieving the perfect kitchen takes on a whole new meaning to meet the expectations and desires of those whose personal and professional lives center around cooking, whose careers have seen them in kitchens around the country and around the world, and for whom THE KITCHEN must serve even more purposes including as a workplace and a production studio.

In My Dream Kitchen, viewers can follow along every step of their respective journeys on the path to their ultimate dream kitchen, hearing directly from both Carla and Giada on their vision, their goals, and even their frustrations, as the road to completion zigs, zags and periodically gets extended due to delays beyond their control. My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis and My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall will both premiere Saturday, December 18th only on discovery+.

"Kitchen renovations are fodder for addictive voyeurism," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Food Streaming Content, Discovery Inc. "And a chef's home kitchen renovation is particularly fascinating. Giada and Carla allowed our cameras to document every detail- from the glorious to the painful. These renovation journeys end with spectacular results but the road to each finish was so dramatic."

Giada De Laurentiis grew up in a big Italian family where everything revolved around food, and as a professional chef, she has spent more than twenty years cooking in kitchens all over the world. Now, for the first time, the Food Network star, cookbook author and restaurateur has the opportunity to build her own kitchen from the ground up as she renovates the Mid Century house in Los Angeles that she purchased for her forever home.

Giada sets out to create a warm, intimate and cozy space where THE KITCHEN is the heart of the home, custom designed to her cooking needs and specifications, with features and details that make cooking even more fun, and with a special outdoor addition that is a fitting tribute to her Italian heritage. But bringing this vision to reality is filled with unexpected twists and turns as bold design choices come to life, and construction delays and supply chain issues conspire to delay the culmination of this dream!

Chef Carla Hall has lived in her Washington, DC home for over twenty years. She grew into adulthood and built her success in this house, and now she shares it with her husband, Matthew. Despite having two kitchens, Carla doesn't have the space she needs to cook privately, professionally, or on camera. Finally, she is rewarding herself by building THE KITCHEN of her dreams, but like a tricky recipe, it's not always as easy as it seems. Differing tastes from Matthew, having to move out during construction, endless delays, and a very lengthy renovation push the project, and Carla's patience, to its limits. In the end, will the extended wait and costly frustrations be worth it? Will Carla get the chef's kitchen she has dreamed of?