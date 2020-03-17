George R.R. Martin Continues Work on Next GAME OF THRONES Book During Social Distancing

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is using his social distancing time to work on the long-awaited next book in his series, The Winds of Winter.

Martin is currently in New Mexico with one staff member working on the novel. The author has suspended operations of his his attraction Meow Wolf, his Jean Cocteau Cinema movie theater, and his non-profit Stagecoach Foundation due to the virus outbreak.

Martin took to his blog to communicate with fans, writing, "For those of you who may be concerned for me personally... yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote, isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I'm not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day."

Martin also commented on the ongoing situation writing, "Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms ... but maybe not as grim as they may become here. I cannot help feeling as if we are all now living in a Science fiction novel. But not, alas, the sort of Science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, THE ONE with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars. I never liked the pandemic stories half so well... As ancient as I am, I cannot recall ever having lived through anything like the past few weeks."





