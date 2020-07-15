Gayle King Signs On to Host Regular Weekly Call-In Show Exclusively on SiriusXM

SiriusXM today announced that three-time Emmy Award winning broadcaster Gayle King has signed a deal to host a regular weekly call-in show exclusively for SiriusXM. Following a successful limited run earlier this spring, Gayle King In the House will air every Thursday at 5:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 starting July 16.

On her weekly show King, who also co-hosts CBS THIS MORNING and serves as Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, will speak with listeners from across the country about various hot button issues. From civil unrest to the ongoing health crisis to the day's other headlines, King will engage with listeners about the issues directly affecting their lives and the systemic changes they want to see in the world. The live program will also feature interviews with occasional special guests.

"The thing that excites me most about this SiriusXM show is talking with and hearing from 'you the people,'" said King. "Now, more than ever we need to listen, embrace and celebrate each other. Thursday is now my favorite day of the week because I can't wait to hear what listeners have to say. It's a safe space to discuss all things."

"Gayle King is one of the most important voices in media today," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "She brings incredible insight, breadth, and poignancy to any subject in her conversations with today's most compelling figures or with anyone calling into her SiriusXM show. We are proud of our continued effort to be the foremost creative partner with the people leading the conversations that shape our culture."

Since joining CBS News in 2011, Gayle King has conducted notable interviews with world leaders, political figures, and celebrities, including former President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bruce Springsteen, Elon Musk, Billie Eilish, R. Kelly, and Michelle Obama and her mother, Marian Robinson, in their first TV interview together. In addition, King has handled a number of high-profile assignments, including moderating CBS News' 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Charleston.

King was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2019, TIME honored King as one of 100 Most Influential People.

Gayle King In the House will air on Thursdays from 5:00-6:00pm ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 with replays throughout the week. The call-in number for listeners to reach the show is (888) 94-STARS / (888) 947-8277.

