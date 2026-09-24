Gabourey Sidibe on Motherhood and Returning as Queenie in AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13

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Gabourey Sidibe is balancing motherhood with a return to one of her best-known television roles, splitting her attention between raising twins and reprising Queenie in "American Horror Story: 13." The actress covered both sides of her life during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, sitting down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for two separate conversations that moved from family life to franchise work.

In the first clip, Sidibe talks about life as a mom of twins, describing how her children's personalities differ from one another. The conversation stays personal, giving viewers a look at her home life away from film and television sets rather than focusing on any project.

The second appearance turns to her career, with Sidibe discussing what it means to step back into the role of Queenie for "American Horror Story: 13." Her comments center on the experience of returning to a character she has played before, picking the role back up within the long-running anthology series.

Sidibe's appearance places her among a run of recent LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK guests tied to the "American Horror Story" universe, including Jessica Lange's own visit to discuss reprising four characters in the same season. Together, the two actresses' appearances offer separate windows into how the show's returning cast members are approaching this installment of the franchise.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 11 Hrs 07 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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