GROUP THERAPY Documentary, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris, Now Streaming on Prime Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Group Therapy, the documentary hosted by Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, is now available to stream on Prime Video. The film also features Tig Notaro, Nicole Byer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Gary Gulman, Mike Birbiglia, and London Hughes. It held its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.

The documentary is an intimate exploration of mental health through the frame of a group therapy session with some of today’s funniest comedians. In their group dialogue, personal confessionals, and stand-up clips, they bravely reveal the connection between their professional and mental health journeys. Revelatory, emotional, and hilarious, this documentary sheds new light and opens new doorways into a critical and necessary conversation about the state of mental health in our culture today.

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Neil Berkeley, Group Therapy sees Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Kevin Healey, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Errol Sadler, and David Heiman as producers. Executive Producers are Ulrike Decoene, Virginie Bercot, Susana Lopez, Arthur Lenfant, Chet Fenster, Adam Puchalsky, JC Del Barco II, Ty Walker, and Neil Berkeley. Associate Producers are Scott Kirkley, Jake Watkins, and Eleanor Winkler. Nathalie Moruzzi and Lindsay Alexis to act as Co-Producers.

Comments