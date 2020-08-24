GREAT PERFORMANCES: ROMEO AND JULIET Premieres September 11th

"Cats" star Francesca Hayward plays Juliet.

This film adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece takes legendary Royal Ballet choreographer Kenneth MacMillan's 1965 audience favorite out of the theater and into the streets of a cinematic Verona, offering a passionate reimagining of this timeless love story.

A film by the BalletBoyz, the award-winning team of Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, this romantic classic is vividly recreated on atmospheric studio sets in Budapest, combining inventive cinematography and dynamic choreography.

Set to Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's original score performed by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the film features the internationally acclaimed current generation of stars from The Royal Ballet including Francesca Hayward as Juliet (who recently appeared as Victoria in the feature film "Cats"), William Bracewell as Romeo and Matthew Ball as Tybalt. Great Performances: Romeo and Juliet premieres nationwide Friday, September 11 at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

Set to Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's original score performed by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the film features the internationally acclaimed current generation of stars from The Royal Ballet including Francesca Hayward as Juliet (who recently appeared as Victoria in the feature film "Cats"), William Bracewell as Romeo and Matthew Ball as Tybalt. Great Performances: Romeo and Juliet premieres nationwide Friday, September 11 at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

