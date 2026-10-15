GMA Pop News: Eli Manning, Robin Roberts To Produce 'Panther Pat' Documentary
Lara Spencer runs through the day's entertainment and sports headlines in a quick roundup.
Eli Manning and Robin Roberts are set to executive produce a new documentary about the first woman to ever play professional football, according to GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment, delivered by Lara Spencer. The project was one of several items covered in the roundup, which also touched on predictions for the 2027 Grammy Awards from Rolling Stone and an upcoming panda debut at Zoo Atlanta.
Spencer's segment opened with a countdown to the Grammy Awards, citing Rolling Stone's early predictions for the ceremony. The roundup then turned to the documentary project involving Manning and Roberts, who are attached as executive producers on the film about the sports figure known as 'Panther Pat.'
The segment closed with word that a pair of pandas will make their public debut at Zoo Atlanta in three weeks, giving viewers a timeline for when the animals will be on view. As is typical of the format, Spencer moved briskly between the Grammy predictions, the documentary news, and the Zoo Atlanta update, giving morning viewers a condensed look at each story rather than extended detail on any single item.
The Pop News segment follows a pattern of similar roundups on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, including a recent edition in which Sam Champion covered a Dolly Parton Day announcement alongside other entertainment headlines of the day.
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