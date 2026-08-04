Robin Roberts Talks WebMD Partnership in GMA POP NEWS Roundup

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Robin Roberts shared details about her story with WebMD during GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment, one of several items host Lara Spencer covered in the daily roundup of entertainment and culture headlines. Spencer framed the update by noting Roberts is "coming to a doctor's office near you," pointing viewers toward the anchor's health story.

The segment also tracked the continued chart dominance of Ella Langley, whose single "Choosin' Texas" marked its 16th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Spencer highlighted the milestone as part of the broader mix of music and pop culture stories making news that day.

Rounding out the segment, Spencer touched on a lighter viral story out of Seattle, where locals believe they may have discovered the father of a figure known online as Jimothy. The item added a local-interest, internet-culture angle to the day's lineup alongside the health and music news.

The Pop News segment continued GOOD MORNING AMERICA's daily practice of compiling short updates spanning television, music and viral internet stories into a single briefing for viewers.

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