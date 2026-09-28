Steve Harvey Marks 50 Years Of FAMILY FEUD, Talks New Season With Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts heads to the show's set for a milestone conversation with its longtime host.
Steve Harvey marked a major milestone for FAMILY FEUD, sitting down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA co-anchor Robin Roberts on the show's set outside Atlanta to discuss the game show's 50th anniversary. The conversation touched on the show's staying power over five decades and what viewers can expect from its newest season.
Harvey has hosted FAMILY FEUD for years, and the anniversary conversation gave him a chance to reflect on the show's run as it hits the half-century mark. Roberts' visit to the Atlanta-area set put the discussion in the setting where the show is produced, offering a behind-the-scenes look tied directly to the anniversary.
The interview also covered the new season of FAMILY FEUD, with Harvey speaking about what is ahead as the long-running franchise continues. The milestone anniversary served as the anchor for the discussion, with Harvey using the moment to look at both the show's history and its immediate future.
The appearance centered on Harvey's perspective as the face of the franchise, giving GMA viewers a direct sense of how he views the show's longevity heading into its next chapter.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...