Steve Harvey Marks 50 Years Of FAMILY FEUD, Talks New Season With Robin Roberts

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Steve Harvey marked a major milestone for FAMILY FEUD, sitting down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA co-anchor Robin Roberts on the show's set outside Atlanta to discuss the game show's 50th anniversary. The conversation touched on the show's staying power over five decades and what viewers can expect from its newest season.

Harvey has hosted FAMILY FEUD for years, and the anniversary conversation gave him a chance to reflect on the show's run as it hits the half-century mark. Roberts' visit to the Atlanta-area set put the discussion in the setting where the show is produced, offering a behind-the-scenes look tied directly to the anniversary.

The interview also covered the new season of FAMILY FEUD, with Harvey speaking about what is ahead as the long-running franchise continues. The milestone anniversary served as the anchor for the discussion, with Harvey using the moment to look at both the show's history and its immediate future.

The appearance centered on Harvey's perspective as the face of the franchise, giving GMA viewers a direct sense of how he views the show's longevity heading into its next chapter.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 10 Hrs 28 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me